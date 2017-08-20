LGBT community, social justice groups rally in Hillcrest against - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

LGBT community, social justice groups rally in Hillcrest against hate

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego LGBT Community Center and other social justice groups held a rally against hate in response to the Alt-Right rallies held across the country in recent days. 

Several hundred people gathered late Saturday afternoon with this message: hate is not welcome in this community.

Several groups gathered together to speak out in the wake of the violence in Charlotteville at a white supremacist rally. Since then other rallies have been held across the country.

In Hillcrest, the gay pride flag that normally flies was replaced with the American flag during Saturday's rally.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.