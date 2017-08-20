LGBT community, social justice groups rally in Hillcrest against hate

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego LGBT Community Center and other social justice groups held a rally against hate in response to the Alt-Right rallies held across the country in recent days.

Several hundred people gathered late Saturday afternoon with this message: hate is not welcome in this community.

Several groups gathered together to speak out in the wake of the violence in Charlotteville at a white supremacist rally. Since then other rallies have been held across the country.

In Hillcrest, the gay pride flag that normally flies was replaced with the American flag during Saturday's rally.