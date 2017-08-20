LGBT community, social justice groups rally in Hillcrest against hate

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego LGBT Community Center and other social justice groups held a rally against hate in response to the Alt-Right rallies held across the country in recent days.
Several hundred people gathered late Saturday afternoon with this message: hate is not welcome in this community.
Several groups gathered together to speak out in the wake of the violence in Charlotteville at a white supremacist rally. Since then other rallies have been held across the country.
In Hillcrest, the gay pride flag that normally flies was replaced with the American flag during Saturday's rally.
In San Diego, the "Great American Eclipse" will have maximum visibility at 10:23 a.m. Monday, August 21. Southern California residents will have about 60 percent darkness at that time.
With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."
Hundreds of people rallying against illegal immigration and counter-protesters opposing their stance were squaring off today along the shore at Broadway and Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach.
The San Diego LGBT Community Center and other social justice groups held a rally against hate in response to the Alt-Right rallies held across the country in recent days.
A whale watching boat spotted a whale four miles off the coast of Point Loma entangled in fishing line.
A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be about average over the next week throughout San Diego County with the warmest temperatures in that period expected over the weekend.
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during tomorrow's solar eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.
Jerry Lewis, the manic, rubber-faced showman who jumped and hollered to fame in a lucrative partnership with Dean Martin, settled down to become a self-conscious screen auteur and found an even greater following as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons, has died. He was 91.
Jerry Lewis, the manic, rubber-faced showman who jumped and hollered to fame in a lucrative partnership with Dean Martin, settled down to become a self-conscious screen auteur and found an even greater following as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons, has died. He was 91.