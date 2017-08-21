SDG&E expects to have enough power during solar eclipse

Viewing events for Monday's solar eclipse, in which 57 percent of the sun will be covered for a time in San Diego, are scheduled to take place around the area.
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during Monday's eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.
People across the country are getting ready to view an historic solar eclipse. News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow headed to a small town in Wyoming to view it and brings us the story.
If you're planning on watching Monday's solar eclipse you'll need to head east as morning clouds along the coast will likely block those near the beaches from seeing the celestial event.
In San Diego, the "Great American Eclipse" will have maximum visibility at 10:23 a.m. Monday, August 21. Southern California residents will have about 60 percent darkness at that time.
With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."
Hundreds of people rallying against illegal immigration and counter-protesters opposing their stance were squaring off today along the shore at Broadway and Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach.
The San Diego LGBT Community Center and other social justice groups held a rally against hate in response to the Alt-Right rallies held across the country in recent days.
A whale watching boat spotted a whale four miles off the coast of Point Loma entangled in fishing line.
A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.