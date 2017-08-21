Cristian’s Big Heart 5K: One Eastlake family’s loss may help oth - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cristian’s Big Heart 5K: One Eastlake family’s loss may help other families

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - An Eastlake family is bringing awareness to heart screening during the third annual Cristian's Big Heart 5K.

The 5K is held in honor of Cristian Acosta-Flores who passed away from complications due to an undiagnosed enlarged heart. Cristian grew up in Eastlake, playing for the Eastlake Panthers. Then, he attended Eastlake Middle School and Eastlake High School before graduating in 2013 from Olympian High School.

After graduation, Cristian attended San Jose State University and studied to become a teacher. It was while visiting his Eastlake home for his birthday that Cristian’s life was cut short on September 1, 2014.

His mother, Tanya Cruz-Flores and his father William Flores and the Flores family mark the anniversary of Cristian’s passing in a special way with the Big Heart 5K.

All proceeds of the Big Heart 5K will support Screen your Teen, which is a local heart screening program for teenagers in San Diego. 

3rd Annual Cristian’s Big Heart 5K
Sunday, August 27th at 9am
Rohr Park, Bonita

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Back to school with News 8

    Back to school with News 8

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-08-22 21:16:20 GMT

    It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are?

     

    It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are?

     

  • Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in GameStop store robbery

    Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in GameStop store robbery

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:50:52 GMT

    Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.

     

    Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.

     

  • Back-to-school shopping tips

    Back-to-school shopping tips

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:36:45 GMT

    New books, new bags, new shoes... back-to-school time means shopping!

     

    New books, new bags, new shoes... back-to-school time means shopping!

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.