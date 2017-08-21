Cristian’s Big Heart 5K: One Eastlake family’s loss may help other families

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - An Eastlake family is bringing awareness to heart screening during the third annual Cristian's Big Heart 5K.

The 5K is held in honor of Cristian Acosta-Flores who passed away from complications due to an undiagnosed enlarged heart. Cristian grew up in Eastlake, playing for the Eastlake Panthers. Then, he attended Eastlake Middle School and Eastlake High School before graduating in 2013 from Olympian High School.

After graduation, Cristian attended San Jose State University and studied to become a teacher. It was while visiting his Eastlake home for his birthday that Cristian’s life was cut short on September 1, 2014.

His mother, Tanya Cruz-Flores and his father William Flores and the Flores family mark the anniversary of Cristian’s passing in a special way with the Big Heart 5K.

All proceeds of the Big Heart 5K will support Screen your Teen, which is a local heart screening program for teenagers in San Diego.

3rd Annual Cristian’s Big Heart 5K

Sunday, August 27th at 9am

Rohr Park, Bonita