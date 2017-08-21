Back to school with News 8 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Back to school with News 8

Posted: Updated:

It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are? Answers at the bottom of the page.

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8)

9)

10)

Answer - 1) Abbie Alford 2) Brandon Lewis (3rd grade, P.S. 6 New York, NY) 3) Angie Lee (2nd grade at Point Fermin Elementary, San Pedro, CA) 4) Carlo Cecchetto (Kindergarten), 5) Barbara-Lee Edwards 6) Ashley Jacobs (1993, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, Toledo, Ohio) 7) Steve Price (8th grade, Paul Revere Junior High, Los Angeles) 8) Jeff Zevely (8th Grade at Oak Crest in Encinitas) 9) Eric Kahnert (1994, 8th grade, Valley Middle School, Apple Valley, MN) 10) Marcella Lee

