Sempra Energy bids $9.45B for Oncor, topping Buffett offer

A wildfire that scorched about 200 brushy acres in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County Monday threatened back-country homes and a naval training center for several hours, but caused no reported structural damage or injuries.
Authorities Monday released an artist's rendering of a man being sought for following and pestering teenage girls in East County neighborhoods early this summer.
News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow traveled to Wyoming to see the Great American Eclipse. He had one of the best view points in the nation with clear skies and temperatures in the low 80's.
The U.S. Navy ordered a broad investigation Monday into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters, leaving 10 U.S. sailors missing and others injured.
Sempra Energy is buying Texas power transmitter Oncor for $9.45 billion in cash, wresting it away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
An oft-deported Mexican citizen drove drunk and caused a hit-and-run crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy, a prosecutor alleged Monday, but a defense attorney told jurors that her client wasn't behind the wheel at the time of the collision.
Thousands of San Diegans enjoyed viewing Monday's solar eclipse at events around the city as 57 percent of the sun was blocked by the moon.
If you're planning on watching Monday's solar eclipse you'll need to head east as morning clouds along the coast will likely block those near the beaches from seeing the celestial event.
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during Monday's eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.