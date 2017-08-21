Eclipse Fire: 200 acres scorched near Campo, 40 percent contained

CAMPO (CNS) - A wildfire that scorched about 200 acres of brush in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County and threatened about 20 back-country homes was 40 percent contained Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of La Posta Road and state Route 94 in Campo, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.
As the flames spread Monday afternoon amid gusty winds, low humidity levels and temperatures in the upper 80s, authorities cleared people out of about 20 homes and nearby Mountain Warfare Training Camp Michael Monsoor, setting up a shelter at Mountain Empire High School in Pine Valley.
But fire crews halted the spread of the flames by 5:30 p.m., and the evacuations were lifted soon after, Sanchez said. By 8 p.m., the blaze was holding at 200 acres and was 10 percent contained.
About 175 state, federal and local government firefighters were assigned to the blaze, Sanchez said. It was dubbed the Eclipse Fire in a nod to the astronomical event that transfixed the nation hours earlier.
Working overnight, firefighters were able to bring the blaze to 40 percent containment and keep it at 200 acres, Sanchez said.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
#EclipseFire [update] Community of Campo (San Diego Co) is now 200 acres and 40% contained. https://t.co/PPBU9cV5JU pic.twitter.com/rAqOAGWag6— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 22, 2017
Facebook Live Video:
Substance abuse prevention advocates in San Diego plan to speak out Tuesday against legislation that would allow cities around the state extend the bar-closing time to 4 a.m., from the current 2 a.m.
A wildfire that scorched about 200 acres of brush in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County and threatened about 20 back-country homes was 40 percent contained Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
Authorities Monday released an artist's rendering of a man being sought for following and pestering teenage girls in East County neighborhoods early this summer.
Temperatures across San Diego County are expected to be about average Tuesday for mid-August with cooling expected for midweek before hot weather returns for the weekend.
An Amber Alert was in effect Tuesday in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for a 9-year-old boy believed to have been abducted in Santa Maria following a homicide.
At least three brush rigs, four fire engines and two helicopters were dispatched early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze that scorched about two dozen palm trees in Mission Valley, authorities said.
The future of a Confederate monument in a municipally operated cemetery in San Diego was unclear Monday amid an online petition calling for its removal.
A former Uber driver pleaded guilty Monday to raping a female passenger and sexually assaulting as many as 14 other victims, including many who were unconscious from drugs or alcohol when the attacks occurred.
News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow traveled to Wyoming to see the Great American Eclipse. He had one of the best view points in the nation with clear skies and temperatures in the low 80's.
The U.S. Navy ordered a broad investigation Monday into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters, leaving 10 U.S. sailors missing and others injured.