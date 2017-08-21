Eclipse Fire: 200 acres scorched near Campo, 90 percent contained

CAMPO (CNS) - Firefighters reported 90 percent containment Wednesday of a wildfire that scorched about 200 acres of brush in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County and threatened about 20 back-country homes hours after Monday's solar eclipse.
The blaze, dubbed the Eclipse Fire in a nod to the astronomical phenomenon, erupted for unknown reasons about 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of La Posta Road and state Route 94 in Campo, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.
As the flames spread Monday afternoon amid gusty winds, low humidity levels and temperatures in the upper 80s, authorities cleared people out of about 20 homes and nearby Mountain Warfare Training Camp Michael Monsoor, setting up a shelter at Mountain Empire High School in Pine Valley.
But fire crews halted the spread of the flames by 5:30 p.m. Monday, and the evacuations were lifted soon after, Sanchez said. By 8 p.m. that night, the blaze was holding at 200 acres and was 10 percent contained.
On Tuesday morning, officials reported the wildfire was still 200 acres and 40 percent contained, and on Tuesday night it was 80 percent contained.
About 175 state, federal and local government firefighters were assigned to the fire on Tuesday, Sanchez said. Its cause was under investigation.
#EclipseFire [update] Community of Campo (San Diego Co) is now 200 acres and 90% contained. https://t.co/PPBU9cV5JU pic.twitter.com/tagpJVujS7— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 23, 2017
Facebook Live Video:
Firefighters reported 90 percent containment Wednesday of a wildfire that scorched about 200 acres of brush in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County and threatened about 20 back-country homes hours after Monday's solar eclipse.
Fire investigators are working Wednesday to determine what sparked a blaze that ripped through stacks of cardboard at a Kearny Mesa recycling center, authorities said.
Lottery players will have a shot at a $700 million Powerball jackpot that ranks as the second largest in U.S. history.
A deep marine layer settled over much of San Diego County Wednesday, including far into the inland valleys.
Sixteen people and at least one dog fled from a burning home Wednesday morning in the Oak Park neighborhood just minutes before the house became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.
The Carlsbad City Council on Tuesday denied the Planning Commission’s approval for a liquor license at K1 Speed, the indoor go-kart racing company, but did approve a restaurant.
The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday warned U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those areas.
A federal judge who has been a frequent target of President Donald Trump's scorn on Tuesday urged a quick trial for a Mexican man who had been shielded from being deported from the U.S. and claims he was wrongly expelled.
Solarte homered and drove in a career-high six runs, Austin Hedges also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-4 on Tuesday night.
A 9-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties after being abducted by his father, who was suspected of first killing the child's mother, was located safe Tuesday.