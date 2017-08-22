Amber Alert issued in abduction of 9-year-old boy from Santa Barbara County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An Amber Alert was in effect Tuesday in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for a 9-year-old boy believed to have been abducted in Santa Maria following a homicide.



The Santa Maria Police Department said Daniel Morozov was abducted at 8:39 p.m. Monday following a shooting in Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County by 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov. The relationship between the man and the boy was not immediately clear.



Officers were dispatched to the shooting scene at 230 N. College Dr. in Santa Maria where a person was found dead, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. As a result of the investigation, police asked for an Amber Alert for Daniel.



The suspect was last seen driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback with California license plate number 7JGG242, the California Highway Patrol reported.



Daniel is white, 4 feet 5, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans. Konstantin Morozov is white, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.



Anyone who sees Daniel, Konstantin Morozov or the vehicle is asked to call 911.