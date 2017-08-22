Amber Alert issued in abduction of 9-year-old boy from Santa Barbara County

Authorities Monday released an artist's rendering of a man being sought for following and pestering teenage girls in East County neighborhoods early this summer.
An Amber Alert was in effect Tuesday in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for a 9-year-old boy believed to have been abducted in Santa Maria following a homicide.
At least three brush rigs, four fire engines and two helicopters were dispatched early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze that scorched about two dozen palm trees in Mission Valley, authorities said.
The future of a Confederate monument in a municipally operated cemetery in San Diego was unclear Monday amid an online petition calling for its removal.
A former Uber driver pleaded guilty Monday to raping a female passenger and sexually assaulting as many as 14 other victims, including many who were unconscious from drugs or alcohol when the attacks occurred.
A wildfire that scorched about 200 brushy acres in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County Monday threatened back-country homes and a naval training center for several hours, but caused no reported structural damage or injuries.
News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow traveled to Wyoming to see the Great American Eclipse. He had one of the best view points in the nation with clear skies and temperatures in the low 80's.
The U.S. Navy ordered a broad investigation Monday into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters, leaving 10 U.S. sailors missing and others injured.
Sempra Energy is buying Texas power transmitter Oncor for $9.45 billion in cash, wresting it away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
An oft-deported Mexican citizen drove drunk and caused a hit-and-run crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy, a prosecutor alleged Monday, but a defense attorney told jurors that her client wasn't behind the wheel at the time of the collision.