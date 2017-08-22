More Than 2 Dozen Puppies Found in a Hot Van: 'They Were Literally on Top of Each Other'

Tragedy struck on a New York high school football field this week when a freshman player collapsed and died during practice.
A white Minnesota man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison Tuesday for trying to hit a black man with a hatchet in a racially motivated attack.
A former high school track coach who was convicted of having sex with a female student has apparently committed suicide, authorities said.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has issued a stay of execution for an inmate scheduled to be put to death Tuesday after new DNA evidence emerged.
A Missouri mother is outraged after a photo that appeared on Snapchat showed her 4-year-old daughter bound to a chair with duct tape at her day care.
A large portion of Americans tuning in to Bachelor in Paradise Monday night missed the big rose ceremony after being preempted by President Trump.
Arnold Schwarzenegger made one young fan’s dreams come true as The Terminator actor rode around in a tank with a 15-year-old boy.
A Catholic priest working in Virginia has announced he would temporarily step down after revealing he was once a member of the Ku Klux Klan.