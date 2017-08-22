Trial continues for man charged in hit-and-run that injured young boy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Trial continued Tuesday for an often-deported Mexican citizen charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 6-year-old boy earlier this year in San Ysidro.

The boy's mother and father both testified Tuesday.

Constantino Banda is accused of driving drunk and causing the wreck that left Lennox Lake with a severe head injury.

At the first day of trial Monday, Banda's defense attorney said her client wasn't behind the wheel May 6 in the crash that injured the boy.

The defense attorney said it was the 39-year-old's friend who was the driver and she told jurors that the friend lied to police when he made a deal to testify against Banda in exchange for immunity.

Prosecutors maintain it was Banda who was driving drunk when he sped through a stop sign on Dairy Mart Road and T-boned the Honda Accord taking

Lennox and his parents home from Disneyland.

Authorities say the defendant has been deported at least 15 times.

