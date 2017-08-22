Trial continues for man charged in hit-and-run that injured youn - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trial continues for man charged in hit-and-run that injured young boy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Trial continued Tuesday for an often-deported Mexican citizen charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 6-year-old boy earlier this year in San Ysidro. 

The boy's mother and father both testified Tuesday. 

Constantino Banda is accused of driving drunk and causing the wreck that left Lennox Lake with a severe head injury. 

At the first day of trial Monday, Banda's defense attorney said her client wasn't behind the wheel May 6 in the crash that injured the boy.  

The defense attorney said it was the 39-year-old's friend who was the driver and she told jurors that the friend lied to police when he made a deal to testify against Banda in exchange for immunity.  

Prosecutors maintain it was Banda who was driving drunk when he sped through a stop sign on Dairy Mart Road and T-boned the Honda Accord taking

Lennox and his parents home from Disneyland. 

Authorities say the defendant has been deported at least 15 times. 

RELATED COVERAGE 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in GameStop store robbery

    Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in GameStop store robbery

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:50:52 GMT

    Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.

     

    Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.

     

  • Back-to-school shopping tips

    Back-to-school shopping tips

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:36:45 GMT

    New books, new bags, new shoes... back-to-school time means shopping!

     

    New books, new bags, new shoes... back-to-school time means shopping!

     

  • Crews gain control over brush fire off SR-67 near Lakeside

    Crews gain control over brush fire off SR-67 near Lakeside

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:32:09 GMT

    Firefighters have halted the spread of that roughly five-acre brush fire off state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire. 

     

    Firefighters have halted the spread of that roughly five-acre brush fire off state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.