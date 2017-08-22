Preparing for back to school with the latest supplies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's back to school for several school districts over the next few weeks and that means it’s time to purchase school supplies.

Lifestyle expert Susana Franco joined News 8’s Heather Myers with a look at some of the latest school supplies on the market from companies who are focusing on giving back to their communities.

Here are a few of the supplies featured in this segment:

Sydney Paige: This company's mission is to not only develop community awareness but provide children with the essential tools they need in order to receive a proper education. Through their Buy One/Give One program, Sydney Paige donates a matching bag filled with school supplies to a child in need every time a purchase is made.

ZizzyBee: Reusable, washable, clear zippered mesh storage bags. They come in several sizes to hold everything, from snacks, toys and sports equipment.



Humble Brush: Toothbrushes designed and developed by dentists in Sweden.



Handcrafted HoneyBee: Empowering girls to dream big with each of their Create-Your-Own Skin Care Kits. In every box comes an activity that will help grow her interest in STEAM and critical thinking.



SmartGurlz: Self-balancing robots and action dolls are encouraging young women to become tomorrow’s programmers. Is she interested in the latest tech? Or does she struggle with math concepts and how they apply to her own life? With SmartGurlz, girls ages 6 and up will learn to see science, technology, engineering, and math in a different way.

EcoVessel: Stainless steel water bottle. The EcoVessel SCOUT is lightweight and will fit in most lunchboxes and you don't have to worry about BPA, phthalates or liners.

Vessel: Elegant, everyday tote.