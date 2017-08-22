KFMB STATIONS: Photographer/Photojournalist

KFMB Stations has an opening for a full-time TV news photographer for our CBS and CW affiliates in San Diego. Position requires a minimum of three years’ commercial television experience. Previous experience running microwave trucks and satellite trucks as well as experience with portable live microwave equipment and bonded cellular transmitters is preferred.

Experience shooting with Sony XD cam, editing on the Sony XPRI editor and/or the ability to edit on Edius and other non-linear platforms is a plus. We are looking for a strong journalist with a keen and creative eye, sharp editing skills and the ability to work at a fast pace.

Candidates must be willing to work any shift, early morning day or night, including weekends and/or holidays and must be capable of carrying a minimum of fifty pounds. Candidates must possess a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance. Resume should consist of a few live shots as well as some spot, daily and feature news stories.

Please also include references and samples of your work when submitting resume. Media will not be returned. No phone calls please.