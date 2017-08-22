San Diego Unified School District's back-to-school initiatives

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's that time of year again - the kids are going back to school.

San Diego Unified starts next Monday and the superintendent of the school district Cindy Marten visited Morning Extra to discuss back-to-school initiatives in academics, wellness and fitness, science and technology, and civic leadership.

"Academics is of course at the core of our mission," said Marten.

The Class of 2018 will be SDUSD's third to graduate under new rigorous high school graduation standards.

Marten explained that these standards "require students complete the sequence of courses necessary to apply to a UC or CSU campus. The graduation standards are part of a broader effort to ensure that all of our students – regardless of ZIP code or family income - are prepared for college, careers, the military and a successful life in the 21st Century."

Students will also have more opportunities to take college courses at their high school campuses.

Marten also talked about all the SDUSD schools having their own "wellness plan" for the first time this school year, which will give parents a chance to get involved and establish a plan to meet fitness and nutrition needs of students.

See below for more of SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten's statements on this year's back-to-school initiatives.

The Arts: We are proud that Sequoia Elementary School is our newest Visual and Performing Arts magnet school. All of our students have access to the arts, but this magnet gives students who want a school-wide emphasis in the arts to have that experience. When parents tell us over and over that they want more magnet schools tied to the arts, we listened. Districtwide, we continue to offer a rich education in music and art to our students.

Science & Technology: Our newest STEAM cluster in Linda Vista incorporates science, technology, engineering and mathematics into the school year in a meaningful way. These, of course, are courses that are increasingly essential for college and careers – for life in general! The district is working to give middle school students technology-rich maker spaces.

All of San Diego Unified’s students continue to learn using the latest technology and coordinating teaching strategies, again thanks to our voter-approved bond measures. The district’s i21 actually spills into other parts of the county under a program that allows us to donate older laptops and other devices throughout the community as we cycle in new technology to our schools. In addition to many of these new maker spaces, our district is also excited to unveil brand new school-site facilities that focus on science, technology and college and career readiness.

Civic Leadership: I am known for telling anyone who will listen that students are so much more than a test score. We encourage our students – and give them the tools -- to get involved and make a positive change in the world – in their classroom, on the playground, in the cafeteria, school-wide, in the community and beyond! Our new partnership with the ADL will put the successful No Place for Hate program in all of our schools. Based on what went on in Charlottesville recently, I think we can all agree this is a relevant and important initiative. We have been leaders in promoting tolerance in the name of all our students. We have new Student Equity Ambassadors who will take that work to a new level.