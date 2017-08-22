Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in GameStop sto - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in GameStop store robbery

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.

Video from the GameStop at 8898 Navajo Road shows the robber, wearing a dark red wig, pulling a handgun from his waistband and holding it low toward the counter, then pointing the weapon at two employees just before 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.

"The suspect placed a black bag on the counter and demanded money from the cash register," San Diego police Lt. Erit Hays said. "The clerks complied."

After one of the victims turned over an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, the suspect demanded the employees' wallets.

"The victims tell the suspect their wallets are in the back room," , San Diego police officer John Buttle said last week. "The suspect takes the victims to the back room and the door closes behind the victims before the suspect can enter the back room. When the door closes, it locks, preventing the suspect from entering the back room."

Stymied by the locked door, the armed robber waited in the front of the store but left when another customer entered, Buttle said.

The bandit was described as a heavyset white man between 40 and 50 years old, roughly 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 and 200 to 250 pounds. He wore baggy blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and a black baseball cap over the red hairpiece. His vehicle was described as a blue or white four-door car last seen driving away on Navajo Road.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Back to school with News 8

    Back to school with News 8

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-08-22 21:16:20 GMT

    It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are?

     

    It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are?

     

  • Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in GameStop store robbery

    Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in GameStop store robbery

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:50:52 GMT

    Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.

     

    Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.

     

  • Back-to-school shopping tips

    Back-to-school shopping tips

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:36:45 GMT

    New books, new bags, new shoes... back-to-school time means shopping!

     

    New books, new bags, new shoes... back-to-school time means shopping!

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.