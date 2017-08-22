4-Year-Old Allegedly Duct Taped to Chair While at Day Care, Photo Posted to Snapchat

A Wisconsin woman has been arrested for drugging and molesting a 10-year-old boy she allegedly sexually assaulted after slipping Ambien in his slushy, police said.
Two Montana residents have been arrested after the grim discovery of two bodies in a basement, where cops say they were left to decompose in chemicals.
Tragedy struck on a New York high school football field this week when a freshman player collapsed and died during practice.
A white Minnesota man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison Tuesday for trying to hit a black man with a hatchet in a racially motivated attack.
A former high school track coach who was convicted of having sex with a female student has apparently committed suicide, authorities said.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has issued a stay of execution for an inmate scheduled to be put to death Tuesday after new DNA evidence emerged.
A Missouri mother is outraged after a photo that appeared on Snapchat showed her 4-year-old daughter bound to a chair with duct tape at her day care.
A large portion of Americans tuning in to Bachelor in Paradise Monday night missed the big rose ceremony after being preempted by President Trump.