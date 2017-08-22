Preview of Treasure Chest Fest benefiting Susan G. Komen San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — In San Diego, six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer and Susan G. Komen is there to help with free diagnostic mammograms, screenings, temporary financial aid, education and more.

An upcoming event will give people a chance to help them - and all you have to do is eat and drink beer.

Susan G. Komen San Diego Director of Marketing and Communications Annie Alwine stopped by Morning Extra to give viewers a taste of the Treasure Chest Beer and Food Fest. Also bringing the party with them were Chef Hanis Cavin from Carnitas Snack Shack and Dave Adams Director of Beer Education at Green Flash Brewing Co.

Annie spoke about Susan G. Komen San Diego's work around the county and shared her personal breast cancer story.

Dave and Chef Hanis showcased beer and food pairings and discussed what attendees can expect at Treasure Chest Fest.

The event will take place this Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at Cellar 3 in Poway.

Tickets start at $45 and include unlimited beer tasting, 10 food tastings and a commemorative glass.

Participating restaurants and breweries include:

Click here for more info and tickets.