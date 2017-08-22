Preview of Treasure Chest Fest benefiting Susan G. Komen San Diego

Lawyers for a Mexican man who was shielded from being deported will try to persuade a judge who has been a target of President Donald Trump's scorn that the administration wrongly expelled their client from the United States.
Firefighters halted the spread of a two-acre brush fire Tuesday off state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire.
It's back to school time and for many students frustration with trying to keep up in math class returns.
Soldiers in northern Mexico say they have seized a surprisingly large stash of the powerful opioid fentanyl from a truck near the U.S. border.
In San Diego, six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer and Susan G. Komen is there to help with free diagnostic mammograms, screenings, temporary financial aid, education and more.
The self-proclaimed “world’s most scientifically-tested medium” joined News 8 Morning Extra on Friday to talk about relaying messages from the hereafter.
It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are?
Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.
Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.