Preview of Treasure Chest Fest benefiting Susan G. Komen San Die - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Preview of Treasure Chest Fest benefiting Susan G. Komen San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — In San Diego, six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer and Susan G. Komen is there to help with free diagnostic mammograms, screenings, temporary financial aid, education and more. 

An upcoming event will give people a chance to help them - and all you have to do is eat and drink beer.  

Susan G. Komen San Diego Director of Marketing and Communications Annie Alwine stopped by Morning Extra to give viewers a taste of the Treasure Chest Beer and Food Fest. Also bringing the party with them were Chef Hanis Cavin from Carnitas Snack Shack and Dave Adams Director of Beer Education at Green Flash Brewing Co

Annie spoke about Susan G. Komen San Diego's work around the county and shared her personal breast cancer story.  

Dave and Chef Hanis showcased beer and food pairings and discussed what attendees can expect at Treasure Chest Fest.  

The event will take place this Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at Cellar 3 in Poway.  

Tickets start at $45 and include unlimited beer tasting, 10 food tastings and a commemorative glass.  

Participating restaurants and breweries include:  

Click here for more info and tickets.   

Learn more about the history of the event in the video below. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Deported Mexican man seeks help from judge targeted by Trump

    Deported Mexican man seeks help from judge targeted by Trump

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:07:57 GMT

    Lawyers for a Mexican man who was shielded from being deported will try to persuade a judge who has been a target of President Donald Trump's scorn that the administration wrongly expelled their client from the United States.

     

    Lawyers for a Mexican man who was shielded from being deported will try to persuade a judge who has been a target of President Donald Trump's scorn that the administration wrongly expelled their client from the United States.

     

  • Wildfire burns 2 acres in Lakeside

    Wildfire burns 2 acres in Lakeside

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-08-22 23:59:54 GMT

    Firefighters halted the spread of a two-acre brush fire Tuesday off state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire. 

     

    Firefighters halted the spread of a two-acre brush fire Tuesday off state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire. 

     

  • The magic of math

    The magic of math

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-08-22 23:30:45 GMT

    It's back to school time and for many students frustration with trying to keep up in math class returns.

     

    It's back to school time and for many students frustration with trying to keep up in math class returns.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.