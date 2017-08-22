SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Catching waves and changing lives is the mission of the Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge.
The annual surf-a-thon held in Mission Beach challenges participants to catch 100 waves in one day. This event has raised $1,162,000 since its inception in 2010.
The 100 Wave Challenge is the main funding source for the Boys to Men Mentoring Network (BTM), a San Diego-based nonprofit that connects fatherless teenage boys with positive male role models via programs during and after school, including group circles, surf nights, and weekend team-building camping trips.
The 100 Wave Challenge features surf legend Shaun Tomson, World Championship Tour surfer Damien Hobgood, and well known shaper and surfer Duke Aipa.
The 100 Wave Challenge also includes a Surf Angel program that allows non-surfers to participate by helping one of the boys from BTM raise funds to surf in the event.
Leading up to the annual surf-a-thon, BTM holds bi-weekly surf nights to give the boys a chance to practice, as well as to connect with male mentors. This year’s summer surf nights will be held from June 23, 2016 - August 30, 2016.
Take Off Party for the 100 Wave Challenge
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Bird's Surf Shed
1091 Morena Blvd
San Diego, CA 92110
