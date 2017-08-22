Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Catching waves and changing lives is the mission of the Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge. 

The annual surf-a-thon held in Mission Beach challenges participants to catch 100 waves in one day. This event has raised $1,162,000 since its inception in 2010. 

The 100 Wave Challenge is the main funding source for the Boys to Men Mentoring Network (BTM), a San Diego-based nonprofit that connects fatherless teenage boys with positive male role models via programs during and after school, including group circles, surf nights, and weekend team-building camping trips. 

The 100 Wave Challenge features surf legend Shaun Tomson, World Championship Tour surfer Damien Hobgood, and well known shaper and surfer Duke Aipa. 

The 100 Wave Challenge also includes a Surf Angel program that allows non-surfers to participate by helping one of the boys from BTM raise funds to surf in the event. 

Leading up to the annual surf-a-thon, BTM holds bi-weekly surf nights to give the boys a chance to practice, as well as to connect with male mentors. This year’s summer surf nights will be held from June 23, 2016 - August 30, 2016. 

Take Off Party for the 100 Wave Challenge
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Bird's Surf Shed
1091 Morena Blvd
San Diego, CA 92110

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Deported Mexican man seeks help from judge targeted by Trump

    Deported Mexican man seeks help from judge targeted by Trump

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:07:57 GMT

    Lawyers for a Mexican man who was shielded from being deported will try to persuade a judge who has been a target of President Donald Trump's scorn that the administration wrongly expelled their client from the United States.

     

    Lawyers for a Mexican man who was shielded from being deported will try to persuade a judge who has been a target of President Donald Trump's scorn that the administration wrongly expelled their client from the United States.

     

  • Wildfire burns 2 acres in Lakeside

    Wildfire burns 2 acres in Lakeside

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-08-22 23:59:54 GMT

    Firefighters halted the spread of a two-acre brush fire Tuesday off state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire. 

     

    Firefighters halted the spread of a two-acre brush fire Tuesday off state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire. 

     

  • The magic of math

    The magic of math

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-08-22 23:30:45 GMT

    It's back to school time and for many students frustration with trying to keep up in math class returns.

     

    It's back to school time and for many students frustration with trying to keep up in math class returns.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.