Community input wanted for Chief Zimmerman's replacement

Four community meetings will be held in San Diego to take public input on selection of a new police chief, the city announced Tuesday.
Many watchers of Monday's solar eclipse may have glanced at the sun without proper eye protection, if only for a brief moment. This can be dangerous, as looking directly at the sun can cause eye damage.
An amber alert was in effect Tuesday in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties as authorities sought a 9-year-old boy they say was abducted by his father, who shot and killed his wife, the child's mother, in Santa Maria.
Signs discouraging people from feeding birds are being installed in four locations along San Diego Bay and Imperial Beach, the Port of San Diego announced Tuesday.
The parents of a boy injured in a hit-and-run crash testified Tuesday at the trial of the man accused in the crash.
Lawyers for a Mexican man who was shielded from being deported will try to persuade a judge who has been a target of President Donald Trump's scorn that the administration wrongly expelled their client from the United States.
Firefighters halted the spread of a two-acre brush fire Tuesday off state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire.
It's back to school time and for many students frustration with trying to keep up in math class returns.