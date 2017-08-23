Department of State issues Mexico travel warning for U.S. citizens

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday warned U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those areas.

The Department of State cited U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in various Mexican states.

There is no evidence that criminal organizations have targeted U.S. citizens based on their nationality. However, the Department of State said U.S. citizens have been murdered in carjackings and highway robberies, most frequently at night and on isolated roads.

Resort areas and tourist destinations in Mexico generally do not see the level of drug-related violence and crime that are reported in the border region or in areas along major trafficking routes.

U.S. government personnel are prohibited from patronizing adult clubs and gambling establishments in the states of Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosi, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, and Nayarit.

The Mexican government has deployed federal police and military personnel throughout the country as part of its efforts to combat organized criminal groups.

U.S. Citizens are urged to Exercise caution in the northern state of Baja California (Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate, and Mexicali), particularly at night.

According to the Baja California State Secretariat for Public Security, the state of Baja California experienced an increase in homicide rates compared to the same period in 2016. While most of these homicides appeared to be targeted, criminal organization assassinations, turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens.

The new travel warning replaced the travel warning for Mexico issued December 8, 2016.

A state-by-state assessment of security conditions throughout Mexico can be found online.