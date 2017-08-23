Carlsbad denies liquor license for K1 Speed go-kart track

CARLSBAD – The Carlsbad City Council on Tuesday denied the Planning Commission’s approval for a liquor license at K1 Speed, the indoor go-kart racing company, but did approve a restaurant.

The owner had applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to sell beer and wine at its indoor track, but without that license, he said he will not add the restaurant and even threatened to leave Carlsbad.

David Danglard argued bowling alleys revived their business by serving alcohol and K1 Speed should be allowed to do so as well.

Alcohol prevention advocates like North Coast Prevention Coalition, San Dieguito Alliance for Drug Free Youth appealed the CUP and said K1 Speed should not be the first indoor go-kart facility in California to serve alcohol.

“We have to keep improving our service and not just racing,” said Danglard.

The Carlsbad mayor was the lone vote supporting K1 Speed. “I do believe all laws and regulations should be applied equally,” said the Mayor Matt Hall.

City Council member Keith Blackburn said he is “philosophically against teens, kids and adults go kart racing all under one roof.”

Danglard said he would require wristbands to drive and remove once finished and if a customer is drinking they would not be allowed to drive and was willing to compromise: only serve one drink per customer.

He further added that 70-percent of go-kart racing is done by adults, but said it does feel like a daycare for parents.

“We have people dropping their kids off at our place and not attending them and I think it’s a lot more irresponsible.”

After the City Council’s vote, Danglard threatened to leave Carlsbad or make K1 Speed a 21 and up venue.

There are 35 K1 Speed locations in the country including one in San Diego. The owner says the two locations in Chicago already serve alcohol.

The owner said he will go to San Diego and apply for an alcohol permit for the downtown location.