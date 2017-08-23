Incorporating protein into your daily diet

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Protein is an important part of a balanced diet and can help build strength, muscle and can aid with weight loss.

Sharp Rees-Stealy registered dietitian Tracey Grant joined News 8’s Angie Lee to discuss but how much protein should you be eating and what are good sources of protein.

As a rule of thumb, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.36 grams per pound, which averages to about 46 grams of protein for sedentary women and 56 grams of protein for sedentary men.

However, like most components of diet, an individual’s needs will vary based on a number of factors, including body weight, age, muscle mass, activity level and current state of health. The RDA is the minimum amount of protein intake required to prevent deficiency.

People who exercise more will need more protein. The amount depends on the length, frequency and intensity of that exercise.

Here are some suggested ways to incorporate protein into your diet: