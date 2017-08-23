Incorporating protein into your daily diet - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Incorporating protein into your daily diet

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Protein is an important part of a balanced diet and can help build strength, muscle and can aid with weight loss.

Sharp Rees-Stealy registered dietitian Tracey Grant joined News 8’s Angie Lee to discuss but how much protein should you be eating and what are good sources of protein.

As a rule of thumb, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.36 grams per pound, which averages to about 46 grams of protein for sedentary women and 56 grams of protein for sedentary men.

However, like most components of diet, an individual’s needs will vary based on a number of factors, including body weight, age, muscle mass, activity level and current state of health. The RDA is the minimum amount of protein intake required to prevent deficiency.

People who exercise more will need more protein. The amount depends on the length, frequency and intensity of that exercise.

Here are some suggested ways to incorporate protein into your diet:

  • A small 3-ounce piece of meat has about 21 grams of protein. A typical 8-ounce piece of meat could have over 50 grams of protein.
  • One 8-ounce container of yogurt has about 11 grams of protein.
  • One cup of milk has 8 grams of protein.
  • One cup of dry beans has about 16 grams of protein.
  • Quinoa, legumes and nuts are great sources of plant-based protein for vegetarians and vegans.

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • Larry Himmel Foundation: 2nd Annual Back to School Haircut Drive

    Larry Himmel Foundation: 2nd Annual Back to School Haircut Drive

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-24 01:35:59 GMT

    Back to school season includes new clothes, school supplies and often a new haircut. However, some parents might not have a fresh cut in the budget.

     

    Back to school season includes new clothes, school supplies and often a new haircut. However, some parents might not have a fresh cut in the budget. To help those families and students, The Larry Himmel Foundation and California Barber & Beauty College are joining forces to provide free back to school haircuts for kids around San Diego for the  2nd Annual Back-to-School Haircut event.

     

  • Back to school safety tips for parents and kids

    Back to school safety tips for parents and kids

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-08-23 20:48:32 GMT

    School is back in session for many. That means new routines and new safety concerns for parents and kids.

     

    School is back in session for many. That means new routines and new safety concerns for parents and kids.

     

  • Back to school with News 8

    Back to school with News 8

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-08-23 19:32:02 GMT

    It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are?

     

    It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are?

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.