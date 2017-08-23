Larry Himmel Foundation: 2nd Annual Back to School Haircut Drive

Back to school season includes new clothes, school supplies and often a new haircut. However, some parents might not have a fresh cut in the budget.
To help those families and students, The Larry Himmel Foundation and California Barber & Beauty College are joining forces to provide free haircuts for kids around San Diego during the 2nd Annual Back to School Haircut event.
Back-To-School Haircut Drive
California Barber & Beauty College
Saturday, August 26
10AM - 2PM
Last year, more than 125 kids received haircuts during the two hour event. This year, the haircut event will be four hours. Also this year, IHOP is donating breakfast, the Padres are donating tickets and SDSU is bringing a few basketball players to hang out with the kids.
Stylist Kevin Nguyen talked with News 8’s Nichelle Medina on News 8 Morning Extra about the 2nd Annual Back-to-School Haircut event and shared some easy grooming tips:
