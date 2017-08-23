Man Shaken After He's Viciously Stabbed Over Haircut Similar to Neo-Nazis

Firefighters in Britain took some heat for posting photos of barbecued sausages made from piglets they had previously rescued from a barn blaze.
An Alabama teacher who admitted to having sex with a student in a graveyard has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
A 19-year-old basketball player at Indiana's Ball State University has killed himself after sending a suggestive tweet.
The fallout from the chaotic white supremacist rally in Charlottesville earlier this month has left a 26-year-old man bloodied and shaken because of his haircut.
Mel B. appeared pretty irate with her America’s Got Talent co-host on live TV Tuesday night as she threw water at Simon Cowell before storming off the stage.
A 20-year-old woman has died while hiking in Colorado after suffering from acute altitude sickness, her devastated family said.
A Florida boy's parents have been arrested after a teacher claimed the child’s backpack smelled like marijuana, leading police to a grow operation in their home, according to reports.
ESPN is at the center of controversy after pulling a sportscaster from a broadcast because of his name: Robert Lee.
Two Pennsylvania parents are facing felony charges in the suffocation death of one of their triplets.