Get a taste of the Imperial Avenue Street Festival

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's a celebration of art, soul, community - and food.

Monte James visited Morning Extra to share the neighborhood spirit behind the 4th annual Imperial Avenue Street Festival and Chris Caswell joined him serving up some of his family's favorite dishes from Sister Pee Wee's Soul Food restaurant.

The neighborhood celebration will be held this Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 9 p.m. and celebrates the history, culture and arts of the Greater Logan Heights community.

It will take place on Imperial Avenue between 28th and 30th streets.

Attendees can browse four blocks of local artists and crafts, while tasting the flavors of Imperial Avenue.

The Sierra Nevada beer garden will feature live music from on multiple stages. Entertainment will include American jazz, R&B, and rock bass player, vocalist and San Diego native, Nathan East.

Who will be in San Diego, California this Saturday? https://t.co/Tw4HHMZqEM — Nathan East (@NathanEast) August 23, 2017

Viva Life will be offering a Health Hub from noon to 4 p.m. with free health screenings, wellness workshops and fitness classes

The event is free to the public.

For more information click here.