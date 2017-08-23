'This Is Us' Releases First Scene From Season 2 Premiere -- Watc - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'This Is Us' Releases First Scene From Season 2 Premiere -- Watch the Emotional 3-Minute Clip!

Updated: Aug 23, 2017 2:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.