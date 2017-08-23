John Corbett discusses true story behind new movie "All Saints" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

John Corbett discusses true story behind new movie "All Saints"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — "All Saints" hits theaters nationwide this Friday and the movie's star John Corbett spoke to Morning Extra on Wednesday.   

The movie tells the true story of a salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spulock (played by Corbett) whose first assignment is to close down a small church.  

When the church welcomes refugees from Southeast Asia, Spurlock instead takes on a new mission. Along with the Burma refugees - who are former farmers – the pastor works to plant seeds that could save the tiny country church.  

The film's star John Corbett is known for his many film and television roles including the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" films and TV shows "Sex and the City" and "Northern Exposure."  

"All Saints" also stars Cara Buono known for "Stranger Things" and "Mad Men," and Barry Corbin from "No Country for Old Men" and "One Tree Hill."  

See the trailer for "All Saints" below.  

