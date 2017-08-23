John Corbett discusses true story behind new movie "All Saints"

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday warned U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those areas.
Testimony got underway Wednesday in a preliminary hearing for a former Navy man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes.
"All Saints" hits theaters nationwide this Friday and the movie's star John Corbett spoke to Morning Extra on Wednesday.
It's a celebration of art, soul, community - and food. Monte James visited Morning Extra to share the neighborhood spirit behind the 4th annual Imperial Avenue Street Festival and Chris Caswell joined him serving up some of his family's favorite dishes from Sister Pee Wee's Soul Food restaurant.
School is back in session for many. That means new routines and new safety concerns for parents and kids.
A 70-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Wednesday at the East Village apartment building where he lived, authorities reported.
Lottery players will have a shot at a $700 million Powerball jackpot that ranks as the second largest in U.S. history.
Back to school season includes new clothes, school supplies and often a new haircut. However, some parents might not have a fresh cut in the budget. To help those families and students, The Larry Himmel Foundation and California Barber & Beauty College are joining forces to provide free back to school haircuts for kids around San Diego for the 2nd Annual Back-to-School Haircut event.
It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are?