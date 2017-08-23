Demi Lovato Reveals the Highly Anticipated Title of Her Sixth Al - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Demi Lovato Reveals the Highly Anticipated Title of Her Sixth Album! -- Plus, Find Out the Release Date

Updated: Aug 23, 2017 3:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.