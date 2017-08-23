Does Floyd Mayweather Have a New Hype Man?

Ahead of Floyd Mayweather's big fight against Conor McGregor, James makes his pitch to add his name to the list of esteemed hype men Mayweather uses before bouts, but he can't quite find the right vibe.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
Ahead of his Floyd Mayweather's big fight against Conor McGregor, James makes his pitch to add his name to the list of esteemed hype men Mayweather uses before bouts, but he can't quite find the right vibe.
James Corden invites Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda to star in his most challenging role yet -- "Hair" performed in a real crosswalk on Beverly Boulevard at CBS.
Jeremy Renner is asked about Elizabeth Olsen's claim that he resembles Grumpy Cat, as he's sitting next to the voice of Grumpy Cat, Aubrey Plaza.
John Boyega tells James about becoming friends with the man who played Indiana Jones, and how a night out with Harrison Ford at a Nigerian restaurant in London led to a very close encounter afterwards.
After going through some fashion history and sense with Lily Collins and Anthony Mackie, James asks Lily if he and Mackie can see why the internet is wild about Lily's eyebrows.
James asks Kate Beckinsale about an old photo she posted on Instagram and learns she had eyes for Rob Lowe long before she made it to Hollywood.
James Corden meets with the ladies of Little Mix to propose a duet as part of their performance on the show and does not want to take "no" for an answer.
James and Gordon Ramsay give fans a look at their new project, MasterChef Junior Junior, where the two push the boundaries and look for America's youngest great home cooks. No baby is too young.
After James learns about Niecy Nash's pre-sex scene routine with actors, Matt Bomer, Niecy and James share their safewords and discuss and naked video chat.
James Corden responds to President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from the military with a parody of the classic song "L-O-V-E."