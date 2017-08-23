Trolley hits sheriff's vehicle in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trolley hits sheriff's vehicle in Santee

Posted: Updated:

SANTEE (NEWS 8) — A sheriff's vehicle was involved in a collision with a trolley in Santee Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

It was not clear who may have been at fault.

Video from Chopper 8 showed a curtain airbag deployed on the driver's side of the sheriff's SUV.

There is no word on any injuries.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.