Trolley hits sheriff's vehicle in Santee

SANTEE (NEWS 8) — A sheriff's vehicle was involved in a collision with a trolley in Santee Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

It was not clear who may have been at fault.

Video from Chopper 8 showed a curtain airbag deployed on the driver's side of the sheriff's SUV.

There is no word on any injuries.