Ocean Beach Town Council holds forum on proposed Target Express

Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.
Ocean Beach residents on Wednesday packed the town council meeting to voice their opposition to plans for a Target Express in their neighborhood.
A skate legend hit the boardwalk in Mission Beach Wednesday. Tony Hawk held a skate "sesh" outside Belmont Park to show off his new board collection. News 8's Shawn Styles caught up with the skating star to find out more.
A former high school teacher who downloaded and possessed thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted children under the age of 12, was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison.
Back to school season includes new clothes, school supplies and often a new haircut. However, some parents might not have a fresh cut in the budget. To help those families and students, The Larry Himmel Foundation and California Barber & Beauty College are joining forces to provide free back to school haircuts for kids around San Diego for the 2nd Annual Back-to-School Haircut event.
Sixteen people and at least one dog fled from a burning home Wednesday morning in the Oak Park neighborhood just minutes before the house became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.
The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday warned U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those areas.
Testimony got underway Wednesday in a preliminary hearing for a former Navy man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes.