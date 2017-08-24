Ocean Beach Town Council holds forum on proposed Target Express

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) - Ocean Beach residents on Wednesday packed the town council meeting to voice their opposition to plans for a Target Express in their neighborhood.

Residents argued the corporate storefront would ruin the character of their colorful community.

Target is looking to put the store at what is now the Newport Avenue Antique Center on the 4800 block of Newport Avenue in the heart of the Ocean Beach district.

The large commercial building has been a staple in Ocean Beach for years, but has been on the market for over a year for $6.5 million.

The property realtor said the owners wanted to preserve the building as an antique shop, but nobody was stepping up to take over and buy it. Further, other businesses could not afford to put down a deposit on the 18,000 square-foot building in the 4800 block of Newport Avenue.

The closest full-size Target store to Ocean Beach is located on Sports Arena Boulevard, about 2.7 miles or a 12 minute drive from the coastal community.

A community rally against the Target Express is planned for next Wednesday, August 30th at 5:30 p.m., on Newport Avenue.

Big crowd at OB Town Council meeting regarding @Target possibly coming into area....live update at 10 on @thecwsandiego &11 on @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/wKISpEYjAH — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) August 24, 2017

