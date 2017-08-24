Police: Man exposing himself to women in East County Park

Luis Eudoro Valencia, of Perris, California, was charged Thursday with smuggling a Bengal tiger cub into the United States from Mexico.
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies shot and killed a suspect who had fired at them in a Lemon Grove neighborhood Thursday following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.
A curious public will get a first glimpse of the woman Massachusetts lottery officials say won the largest single-ticket Powerball prize in U.S. history.
Back to school season includes new clothes, school supplies and often a new haircut. However, some parents might not have a fresh cut in the budget. To help those families and students, The Larry Himmel Foundation and California Barber & Beauty College are joining forces to provide free back to school haircuts for kids around San Diego for the 2nd Annual Back-to-School Haircut event.
A San Diego County sheriff's sergeant suffered minor injuries when his patrol SUV collided with a trolley in Santee, and sheriff's officials Thursday were seeking witnesses to the crash.
Authorities warned the public Thursday to beware of a man who has exposed himself to several women over the last week in an East County open-space park.
Thursday is expected to be the last day of cool weather before temperatures begin rising Friday and into the weekend across San Diego County.
Ocean Beach residents on Wednesday packed the town council meeting to voice their opposition to plans for a Target Express in their neighborhood.
A skate legend hit the boardwalk in Mission Beach Wednesday. Tony Hawk held a skate "sesh" outside Belmont Park to show off his new board collection. News 8's Shawn Styles caught up with the skating star to find out more.
A former high school teacher who downloaded and possessed thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted children under the age of 12, was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison.