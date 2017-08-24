Day Care Worker Arrested After 5-Year-Old's Body Is Discovered: - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Day Care Worker Arrested After 5-Year-Old's Body Is Discovered: Cops

Updated: Aug 24, 2017 9:41 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.