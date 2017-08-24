Local elementary students shop with police officers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Lucky students from Dewey Elementary got to go on a shopping spree with police officers on Thursday.

It was part of the 3rd annual San Diego Unified School District Police Department True Blue Buddies event.

The event paired 30 students from Dewey with officers for a $100 back-to-school shopping spree at Target.

Third- through fifth-grade students purchased school supplies, new clothes and shoes.

The students also received new backpacks filled with additional school supplies.

After the shopping trip, students and officers returned to Dewey for a barbeque to celebrate the start of the school year.