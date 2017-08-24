Laughs 4 Warriors fundraiser to help troops, vets and families

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — His comedy career started on a dare while he was stationed at Camp Pendleton and ever since, Will C. has traveled the country hitting clubs, colleges, and military bases.

Now, the veteran is bringing his act to San Diego to help troops, veterans and their families.

Laughs 4 Warriors 2017: "Salute. Laugh. Give!" will be held at Skylar's Home & Patio this Saturday from 5 – 11 p.m.

The event will feature Will C., actor Blake Clark (Mr. Deeds, The Drew Carey Show), B.J. Lange, Russ T. Nailz and more with funds raised going to help military members, vets and their families.

Will C. served in the Marine Corps, Army, and the Air Force before touring the country as a comedian and appearing in numerous television roles.

He founded The Veterans of Comedy, a group that tours nationally to entertain active duty military and veterans.

Click here for more info on Saturday's event and get a taste of Will C.'s stand up comedy in the video below.