Treasure Hunter

When you think about great collections of pop culture, you may think of museums and the Library of Congress, but News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto takes you inside an East County vault where tens of thousands of hours of prime pop culture are stored and cataloged. From the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Nirvana’s memorable moments to Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior and President Richard Nixon/David Frost interview, Reelin’ In The Years Productions, LLC and video archivist David Peck has it all.

