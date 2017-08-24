San Diego on Ice

Hockey fever in San Diego? You betcha!

Hit the ice with News 8’s Eric Kahnert for a look at San Diegans’ growing interest in hockey.

From youth leagues to the San Diego Gulls, San Diego’s hockey fanbase is thriving, an rapidly becoming one of the coolest sports in town.

Learn more about San Diego youth and adult hockey programs & leagues:

San Diego Jr. Gulls

San Diego District Hockey League

San Diego Ice Arena

Poway Ice

Ray & Joan Kroc Center