San Diego’s Game Changer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego’s Game Changer

San Diego Padres executive Bill Johnston and his family are dedicated to changing the game for Huntington’s Disease, a devastating, fatal, genetic, neurodegerative disease.

To donate, volunteer or learn more click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.