'Murphy Brown,' 'Cheers' actor Jay Thomas dies at 69

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Comic actor Jay Thomas, best known for his Emmy- winning guest appearances on "Murphy Brown" and renowned in Los Angeles as the host of the Power 106 "Morning Zoo" radio program, has died at age 69, his agent announced Thursday.



Thomas' agent, Don Buchwald, confirmed the actor's death from cancer in a statement to the New York Daily News.



"Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully wacky thoughts and behavior," Buchwald said, adding that Thomas' wife Sally and sons Max and J.T. were at the actor's side.



No other details of his death were released.



Thomas, a Texas native who began his radio and acting career in New York, broke into television playing Remo DaVinci on "Mork & Mindy." He later landed a recurring role as the hockey-playing husband of Rhea Perlman's character on "Cheers."



He won back-to-back Emmys in 1991-92 for the guest role on "Murphy Brown," playing outspoken talk-show host Jerry Gold. Thomas was also known for his regular holiday appearances on "Late Night With David Letterman," joining the host in tossing footballs to try to knock a meatball from the top of a Christmas tree.



Thomas had a recurring role on "Ray Donovan" and he made a 2015 guest appearance on "Bones." He appeared in a series of films over the years, including "Mr. Holland's Opus."



Most recently, Thomas hosted a talk show on SiriusXM.