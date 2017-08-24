Taking Flight! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Taking Flight!

DRONES… they’re taking flight in San Diego!

From law enforcement, military, research facilities to San Diegans’ personal pastimes and hobbies! Here’s a list of local drone clubs, plus before you fly, be sure to check out the FAA’s website for all local rules and restrictions.

Drone regulations, restrictions, registration, please visit:

FAA: Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Drone Authority: Drone Operator Requirements

