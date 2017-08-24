US says at least 16 Americans suffered hearing loss in Cuba

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says at least 16 Americans working for the U.S. government in Cuba suffered symptoms as a result of activity attributed to a covert sonic device. The diplomats suffered severe hearing loss.

This is the first time the U.S. is disclosing a number of Americans affected. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says it's possible there are more. But she says all of the 16 are U.S. citizens. They've been treated by doctors either in Cuba or the U.S.

Nauert says the incidents are no longer occurring. But she says the U.S. hasn't located a device that caused the symptoms and hasn't identified the perpetrator.

Some of the 16 are still in Cuba and others have returned to the U.S. Nauert says Cuba is cooperating with the U.S. investigation.