US says at least 16 Americans suffered hearing loss in Cuba

Dozens of dogs from an overcrowded El Centro shelter were given a new lease on life thanks to the help of a San Francisco-based charity. On Thursday, Wings of Rescue flew the animals to open shelters in Washington state. News 8 photographer Anne Marie Spaulding was at Gillespie Field as the pups got ready for their flight.
Dozens of dogs from an overcrowded El Centro shelter were given a new lease on life thanks to the help of a San Francisco-based charity. On Thursday, Wings of Rescue flew the animals to open shelters in Washington state. News 8 photographer Anne Marie Spaulding was at Gillespie Field as the pups got ready for their flight.
These days, you don't have to jump out of a plane at 12,000 feet to enjoy the adrenaline rush of sky diving.
With the Chargers gone, sports enthusiasts have found a new team to rally behind – the San Diego Gulls.
Lucky students from Dewey Elementary got to go on a shopping spree with police officers on Thursday.
A dog found by the side of a freeway in Mexico and treated for having one leg shorter than the others will go home with an adoptive family Thursday, according to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies shot and killed a suspect who had fired at them in a Lemon Grove neighborhood Thursday following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.
Sneaking a peek at fall fashion - that's what you can do next Wednesday at the Omni La Costa Resort.
Homicides, pedestrian fatalities and methamphetamine- related deaths were more numerous in the San Diego area in 2016 than in other recent years, authorities reported Thursday.