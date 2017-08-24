Rescued dog Dwayne "The Rock" needs a forever home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rescued dog Dwayne "The Rock" needs a forever home



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A special rescued dog is looking for a forever home and Thursday is the deadline to apply for his adoption.
     
We have been following Dwayne The Rock's journey.
     
He was rescued from the streets of Tijuana after surviving severe abuse from his previous owner. 
      
He's since undergone multiple surgeries and medical treatment and is now ready to meet his new family. 

