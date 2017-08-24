Toast to the Coast: $1 for the Ocean fundraiser preview

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) — Mermaids, beer and making "shore buddies," the Toast to the Coast fundraiser is Thursday in Solana Beach.

Sharing a reason to raise a glass on Morning Extra, are founder of Hearts for San Diego, Karen Moy along with the founder of $1 for the Ocean, Malte Niebelschuetz.

The Toast to the Coast event Thursday from 6 – 9 p.m. will support $1 for the Ocean.

The event will serve up craft beers, island-themed eats with vendor booths and raffle prizes!

There will also be a photo booth on hand for getting pics taken with "toasting mermaids."

Toast to the Coast is a free event with 100 percent of all raffle proceeds and 20 percent of beer, food and merchandise sales going to $1 for the Ocean.

Stuffed animals from Shore Buddies will also be available with $1 from every sale going to the nonprofit as well.