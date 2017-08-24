Bonita: Gentle and loving

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
Sex: Female
Age: 4 years
Adoption Fee: $95
San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012
Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Gentle & loving. This 4-y-o #pitbull mix is "Bonita". She will be our guest on Friday's #PetFriends segment. @CBS8 @News8 @sdhumane pic.twitter.com/01uYleM2NT— Barbara-Lee Edwards (@BarbaraLeeNews8) August 23, 2017
Dozens of dogs from an overcrowded El Centro shelter were given a new lease on life thanks to the help of a San Francisco-based charity. On Thursday, Wings of Rescue flew the animals to open shelters in Washington state. News 8 photographer Anne Marie Spaulding was at Gillespie Field as the pups got ready for their flight.
Back to school season includes new clothes, school supplies and often a new haircut. However, some parents might not have a fresh cut in the budget.
Back to school season includes new clothes, school supplies and often a new haircut. However, some parents might not have a fresh cut in the budget. To help those families and students, The Larry Himmel Foundation and California Barber & Beauty College are joining forces to provide free back to school haircuts for kids around San Diego for the 2nd Annual Back-to-School Haircut event.
