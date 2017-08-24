Bonita: Gentle and loving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bonita: Gentle and loving

Posted: Updated:

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
Sex:  Female
Age: 4 years
Adoption Fee: $95

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

