Healthy back to school lunch ideas

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Back to school means back to packing lunches and if the go to PB&J is becoming boring, there are other delicious options available.
Registered dietitian Jessica Spiro joined News 8 Morning Extra with some new ways to spice up your child’s lunch box.
Sandwich on a stick: For a fun twist to your typical sandwich try putting your sandwich on a lollipop or popsicle stick.
DIY taco cups: Get your kids involved. Send your child with taco cups where they can choose their own toppings.
Noodles with "peanut" sauce: PB sandwiches and pasta dishes are popular school lunch items so why not combine the two with peanut noodles that are made nut-free using sunflower seed butter.
Bento boxes: Bento boxes allow you to keep food items separate, allowing you to include fruits and veggies.
Pack Smart: Make sure cold items are with ice packs and warm food stay warm with a thermos. Tip: to keep cold foods cold, along with an ice pack, you can freeze a yogurt and by the time your kids sit down to lunch, it will be ready to eat.
