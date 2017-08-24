Healthy back to school lunch ideas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Healthy back to school lunch ideas

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Back to school means back to packing lunches and if the go to PB&J is becoming boring, there are other delicious options available.

Registered dietitian Jessica Spiro joined News 8 Morning Extra with some new ways to spice up your child’s lunch box.

Sandwich on a stick: For a fun twist to your typical sandwich try putting your sandwich on a lollipop or popsicle stick.

DIY taco cups: Get your kids involved. Send your child with taco cups where they can choose their own toppings.

Noodles with "peanut" sauce: PB sandwiches and pasta dishes are popular school lunch items so why not combine the two with peanut noodles that are made nut-free using sunflower seed butter.

Bento boxes: Bento boxes allow you to keep food items separate, allowing you to include fruits and veggies.

Pack Smart: Make sure cold items are with ice packs and warm food stay warm with a thermos. Tip: to keep cold foods cold, along with an ice pack, you can freeze a yogurt and by the time your kids sit down to lunch, it will be ready to eat.

Click here for additional information.

