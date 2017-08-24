Authorities investigating death of USC graduate student

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities Thursday were investigating the death of a 24-year-old graduate student whose body was found by a cleaning crew about a week after he died at a residence hall on the USC Health Sciences Campus.
Assistant Chief David Carlisle of the USC Department of Public Safety said no foul play was suspected in the death of Jacob Kelly, who was identified in a letter issued by a USC dean.
The body was discovered about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at Seaver Hall, in the 1900 block of Zonal Avenue, coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter said.
An autopsy was pending, according to Winter, who said the body was decomposed.
Los Angeles police Detective David Alvarez told the Daily Trojan the cleaning crew of the residence hall smelled a foul odor and found the student, who had been dead for about seven days, in his apartment.
"It is with great sadness that we write to inform you of the passing of a member of our Keck School community," Dr. Rohit Varma of the Keck School of Medicine wrote in a letter distributed to KSOM students, staff and faculty.
"Jacob Kelley was a first-year student in the Master of Science in Medical Physiology program," Varma said in his letter. "Jacob's family has been notified of their son's passing."
Kelley was 24, according to the Daily Trojan.
Dozens of dogs from an overcrowded El Centro shelter were given a new lease on life thanks to the help of a San Francisco-based charity. On Thursday, Wings of Rescue flew the animals to open shelters in Washington state.
