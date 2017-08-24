Dog owners testify against accused animal abuser

WARNING: This story includes disturbing details of animal abuse.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A preliminary hearing continued Thursday for a man accused of torturing his neighbor's dogs.

Prosecutors say David Herbert poisoned and burned the dogs - and even gouged out one of their eyes.

One of the dog's owners took the stand on Thursday.

36-year-old Herbert is accused of torturing and mutilating two dogs and killing one.

Earlier this year, the navy veteran is accused of breaking into his neighbor's Oceanside home and pouring acid on her two huskies, and gouging the eye out of one.

RELATED: Man faces judge and a lot of angry people



Oceanside Police Detective Gabriel Nolasco took the stand and described the injuries.

"Something had been thrown into her dog's face because the injuries were sustained on the muzzle and the eye and front legs," said Nolasco.

Herbert is also accused of trying to poison the dogs.

A responding sergeant testified that scalpels and antifreeze were found inside Herbert's home.

The family with the huskies moved out, for fear of their safety, then Michelle Plaketta moved in with her family and two dogs.

Herbert is accused of taking both of her dogs hours after she moved in.

On the same day Plaketta's dogs went missing, Herbert was caught on HOA camera with a dog in his back seat.

One of Plaketta's dogs was found, the other - a golden retriever mix name Lala was never found. Police say her blood was on a baseball bat inside Herbert's Oceanside home.

Closing arguments are expected in the case on Friday. A judge will then decide if the case will go to trial.

RELATED COVERAGE