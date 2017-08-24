James Corden's 'Despacito' Is the Song of the Summer About the S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

James Corden's 'Despacito' Is the Song of the Summer About the Summer

Posted:

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is James Corden's song of the summer, and he celebrates it with a remix set to lyrics summarizing the summer of 2017, everything from North Korea to everything Donald Trump to fidget spinners.

    Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is James Corden's song of the summer, and he celebrates it with a remix set to lyrics summarizing the summer of 2017, everything from North Korea to everything Donald Trump to fidget spinners.

     

