James Corden's 'Despacito' Is the Song of the Summer About the Summer

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is James Corden's song of the summer, and he celebrates it with a remix set to lyrics summarizing the summer of 2017, everything from North Korea to everything Donald Trump to fidget spinners.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.