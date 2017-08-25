On The Homefront: Military families get to meet Marvel Superheroes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego military heroes and their families on Thursday were able to spend the evening with some of their favorite comic-book superheroes at the premier of Marvel Universe LIVE – Age of Heroes at the Valley View Casino Center.

Military members and their families were treated to an exclusive meet and greet with Captain America.

The Blue Star Families partnered with Got Your 6, a military non-profit whose mission statement is to empower veterans to lead and build stronger communities.

“It’s Got Your 6, it’s one of the things they use in the military. It means we’ve got your back,” said Crystal Gates, with Blue Star Families.

For Navy Chief Marvin Hudson, who has served for almost 21 years, and his wife Leslie, also a Navy Chief, Thursday’s event allowed them to make new memories with their six-year-old son after missing many opportunities throughout the years.

“[We] missed a lot of stuff during deployment, but it is very satisfying to be able to come home and share moments like this as well,” said Hudson.

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Gates has only been home a year but said he took advantage of the Marvel Universe LIVE to create new experiences.

“Take advantage as much time as you can when you are home and do events like this – not only to have the experience but the Marvel experience to keep our superhero families and friends close.”

The Got Your 6 organization said it works with the entertainment industry to accurately depict veterans so they can better transition and lead in civilian life.