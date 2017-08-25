RNC to vote on condemning, but some roll eyes

Authorities warned the public Friday to beware of a man who has exposed himself to several women over the last week in an East County open-space park.
Supporters of capital punishment in California claimed victory after the state Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved measure to speed up death sentences, but they still have to clear a major obstacle before executions can resume: Getting approval for a new lethal injection method.
San Diego military heroes and their families on Thursday were able to spend the evening with some of their favorite comic-book superheroes at the premier of Marvel Universe LIVE – Age of Heroes at the Valley View Casino Center.
The union representing more than 10,000 San Diego County employees is scheduled Friday to deliver a notice of an intention to go on strike over what they decry as unfair labor practices.
A day after four San Diego County cities tied or set new records for low temperatures, a heat wave is set to wash over the region beginning Friday, with the weather warming significantly throughout the weekend and into next week.
Homicides, pedestrian fatalities and methamphetamine- related deaths were more numerous in the San Diego area in 2016 than in other recent years, authorities reported Thursday.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Eduardo Aguilar. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Dozens of dogs from an overcrowded El Centro shelter were given a new lease on life thanks to the help of a San Francisco-based charity. On Thursday, Wings of Rescue flew the animals to open shelters in Washington state. News 8 photographer Anne Marie Spaulding was at Gillespie Field as the pups got ready for their flight.
These days, you don't have to jump out of a plane at 12,000 feet to enjoy the adrenaline rush of sky diving.
With the Chargers gone, sports enthusiasts have found a new team to rally behind – the San Diego Gulls.