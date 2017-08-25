Best ways to celebrate National Dog Day with your pup

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - National Dog Day is coming on Saturday and News 8 is here to remind you that the day lasts longer than the 20 minutes it takes to snap a picture of your pup and post it on social media.

For its devoted love and unwavering loyalty, your dog deserves to be celebrated all day. A bit of pampering should also be included.

"Petrendologist" Charlotte Reed and a few of her furry friends joined Heather Myers and Dan Cohen on News 8 Morning Extra to show off some of the newest pup pamper products and ideas.

When humans relax, what’s our go to? A lot of us like to turn on some tunes, dim the lights and lay back. We already know that dogs like to lay around and do nothing, but why not adjust the lighting and put on some Snoop Dogg or Pit Bull?

If your doggo has some aches and pains from a long, quality life filled with fetch and tricks, it might even enjoy a soothing rub down with CBD lotion.

Charlotte had all sorts of other ideas that are fun and cost effective. Use them or let them inspire you to give your dog the best day ever.