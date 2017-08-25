Best ways to celebrate National Dog Day with your pup

A Bengal tiger cub smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico was in good condition Friday at the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park.
A day after four San Diego County cities tied or set new records for low temperatures, a heat wave is set to wash over the region beginning Friday, with the weather warming significantly throughout the weekend and into next week.
National Dog Day is coming on Saturday and News 8 is here to remind you that the day lasts longer than the 20 minutes it takes to snap a picture of your pup and post it on social media.
Authorities warned the public Friday to beware of a man who has exposed himself to several women over the last week in an East County open-space park.
Supporters of capital punishment in California claimed victory after the state Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved measure to speed up death sentences, but they still have to clear a major obstacle before executions can resume: Getting approval for a new lethal injection method.
San Diego military heroes and their families on Thursday were able to spend the evening with some of their favorite comic-book superheroes at the premier of Marvel Universe LIVE – Age of Heroes at the Valley View Casino Center.
The union representing more than 10,000 San Diego County employees is scheduled Friday to deliver a notice of an intention to go on strike over what they decry as unfair labor practices.
Homicides, pedestrian fatalities and methamphetamine- related deaths were more numerous in the San Diego area in 2016 than in other recent years, authorities reported Thursday.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Eduardo Aguilar. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Dozens of dogs from an overcrowded El Centro shelter were given a new lease on life thanks to the help of a San Francisco-based charity. On Thursday, Wings of Rescue flew the animals to open shelters in Washington state. News 8 photographer Anne Marie Spaulding was at Gillespie Field as the pups got ready for their flight.
